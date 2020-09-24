Utility worker identified, killed in crash while helping restore power in Sally aftermath

UPDATE: Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun confirms to WKRG News 5 the man killed has been tentatively identified as 37-year-old, Darrell Holt, from Missouri. The coroner could not confirm which electric utility he worked for.
Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — A utility worker heading home after helping to restore power on the Gulf Coast was killed Wednesday in a crash in Mississippi.
The crash happened on Highway 45 in Macon, MS. The utility worker was driving in a convoy of power trucks when he struck an 18-wheeler, according to Assistant Police Chief Douglas Triplett.
The utility worker killed has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- OG&E crews hang banners honoring 168 people killed in Oklahoma City bombing
- Crews to begin construction project to widen Turner Turnpike
- Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic
- 870,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week
- OSU to host virtual commencement for December graduates