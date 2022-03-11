BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KFOR) – Van Leeuwen Ice Cream says its viral Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor is here to stay!

You may remember the viral flavor from July 2021. The collaboration sold out within 1 hour of going on sale online.

Van Leeuwen says Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will join Planet Earth, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, and Wild Blueberry Shortcake to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide for a 10-week rotation.

“Having started the company with a single ice cream truck, we are beyond excited to bring Van Leeuwen to ice-cream lovers across the nation through Walmart,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have Van Leeuwen available at Walmart locations nationwide, especially with Walmart’s proven track record of providing reputable brands a national platform for its consumers to fall in love with its products.”

The flavors will be sold at $4.98 per pint, starting March 14.

“What inspired us to start making ice cream was the idea that good food, and good ice cream, made from good ingredients, should be widely available on the market. We made these 7 exclusive flavors using the same artisanal processes and ingredients that we have been using to make our ice cream for the past 15 years. We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission. There are also unique and surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream (mac and cheese, and pizza!),” said Ben Van Leeuwen.

This is the first exclusive rotation that Van Leeuwen is bringing to Walmart stores, and it has plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.