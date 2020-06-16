Vance Air Force Base graduate dies in jet crash near coast of England

ENGLAND (KFOR) – A Vance Air Force Base graduate died during a training mission near England.

Vance Air Force Base announced on Facebook that 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen died during a training mission over the North Sea.

“To Kage’s family and Wingmen, we grieve with you during these troubling times. Kage, we will always remember you,” the Vance Facebook post states.

Allen was a member of Vance Air Force Base graduate class 19-01.

An NBC News article states that an F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea, around 70 miles northeast of London, England, on Monday.

Allen had taken off from RAF Lakenheath, the Air Force’s largest base in England.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.