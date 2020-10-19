Vance Air Force Base Major arrested for attempted lewd acts with a minor

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Last week, Edmond Police arrested 34-year-old Gary Meyer for allegedly following a mom and her young daughter around Target and trying to get video looking up her daughter’s skirt back in August.

After confronting Meyer, the frantic mom made an emotional call to 911.

“Are you guys going to do anything about this guy? He’s leaving! He’s leaving,” the mom said to dispatch. “It’s unacceptable for you guys not to get a hold of him. I very clearly saw him doing it.”

Police say Meyer followed the mom and daughter around the store with his phone in his basket, always positioning himself near the daughter.

“He asked her daughter to move aside to grab some condiments but didn’t actually even grab anything,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said. “So it was pretty clear to her at this point that’s that he was trying to do based on the way his basket was positioned near her daughter.”

When police arrived, they found Meyer still there.

He was walking outside, but not in the direction of his car.

When confronted, Meyer denied any wrongdoing.

“I was just shopping,” Meyer told officers. “Then this lady is all upset that I had my cell phone in the basket.”

Meyer says he put his phone in his hand-held basket because he was getting too many texts, but when officers checked his phone, Meyer did not have any messages during the time he was at target.

Police did not find any pictures or videos, but they did find what appeared to be a “fake app” that was more than likely “a hidden photo album” disguised as a calculator. The phone was confiscated, then further investigation led officers to Meyer’s home.

“Our investigators were able to locate some hits to child pornography websites on his home computer,” Ward said. “As well as sites referencing up-skirt photos of underage girls.”

Meyer is charged with attempted lewd acts with a minor under the age of 16.

News 4 did reach out to Vance Air Force Base. Vance did not comment, but did confirm Meyer is an instructor pilot currently assigned to the 8th Flying Training Squadron.