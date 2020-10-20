Vance Air Force Base Major arrested on charges of attempted lewd acts with minor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Vance Air Force Base instructor pilot was arrested by Edmond police last week months after allegedly attempting to look up a minor’s skirt with his phone.

The incident took place in an Edmond Target. A frantic mother called 911 as she followed Gary Meyer toward the exit of the store.

“I saw a man trying to film under my daughters skirt,” the mom told dispatch.

Police soon arrived on scene stopping Meyer outside of Target.

“What’s your side of the story what’s this all about?” police asked on body camera.

“I was just shopping,” Meyer said.

Meyer is a Major in the Air Force. KFOR reached out to Vance Air Force Base in Enid for comment. They didn’t comment, only confirming that he is an instructor pilot currently assigned to the 8th Flying Training Squadron.

In August, a mom inside of Target claimed she caught him using his phone to look up her 14-year-old daughters’ skirt.

“I very clearly saw him doing it,” the mom told dispatch.

“He followed them around but wasn’t really shopping,” said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department. “They ended up seeing him in several departments.”

The mom told police she saw Meyer carrying his phone in a basket but said she it wasn’t clear what he was doing until he was near her daughter.

“He asked her daughter to move aside to grab some condiments but didn’t actually even grab anything,” Ward said. “So, it was pretty clear to her at this point that’s that he was trying to do based on the way his basket was positioned near her daughter.”

The mother confronted Meyer who quickly left. Police ended up finding him coming out of the hardware store next door.

“He’s walking along the sidewalk, between the Lowe’s and Target,” the mom told dispatch.

Meyer admitted to police that his phone was in the basket. He said it was because he was receiving and looking at too many texts. However, police said he didn’t receive any texts during that time frame.

“Was it face down?” police asked.

“I don’t know,” Meyer said.

“OK was the camera activated to where you could walk by lower your basket and look up dresses?” police asked.

“Absolutely, not,” Meyer said.

Police didn’t find any photos or videos on his phone. That is, until an officer noticed an app that appeared to be a calculator.

However, it didn’t appear like the usual calculator app on an iPhone. Turns out, officers believe it was a hidden photo album app. A further investigation into Meyer soon led to more information.

“Our investigators were able to locate some hits to child pornography websites on his home computer as well as sites referencing upstart photos of underage girls,” Ward said.