Vandals destroy Oklahoma funeral home

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) – Owners of an Oklahoma funeral homes are trying to make sense of a serious crime that has cost them thousands of dollars.

Since owning the Tishomingo Funeral Home, Blake and Roger Hartwell told KXII they have been targeted by thieves five times in the last seven years.

As a result, the father and son decided to move locations to a safer spot. They were planning to sell the old building and had a handful of offers.

However, vandals broke into the business and started a fire on Tuesday.

“I never dreamed of them burning it. They just always broke in, and broke glass out and stuff like that,” Roger Hartwell said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the crime.

