Vandals hit Main Street businesses in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after two stores located on Main Street had windows busted out overnight.

The owners tell us nothing was taken, but they were left with piles of broken glass and hundreds of dollars in repairs.

Shawnna Villines owns Down the Rabbit Hole at Green’s Corner, and her store was one of the ones that were hit. She says this is the third time in the last 30 days something like this has happened.

“I had a homeless individual bust through my back door,” Villines told News 4. “When I came in the next day he was still in the back room.”

About a block away, Linda’s Marquee Realty also had a busted window.

Owner Linda Agee says one of her motion sensors went off when a police officer driving by saw the damage and went inside to investigate, but unfortunately, her cameras didn’t catch a glimpse of the person responsible.

“One of my biggest fears I have is that somebody will come back and do it again,” Agee said. “What do you do when you own a business and someone comes back repeatedly and vandalizes your property? You feel kind of helpless.”

Both women think it may have been kids, but regardless of who’s responsible, they’re tired of the vandalism and they want something done.

“Who’s to say what this was today. I don’t know, but I know I’ve had three separate incidences with different intentions,” Villines said. “On the 24th, they actually tried to get into the building.”

Shawnee police say they plan on adding extra patrols to the area while they investigate the vandalism.