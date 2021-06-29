Venomous spitting zebra cobra on the loose in N.C. neighborhood, police warn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are warning residents of a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina, that there’s a highly venomous snake on the loose there.

Police sent a release around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday warning that a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

An animal control officer responded to the home after receiving a report regarding the snake, but the cobra was not found.

According to authorities, the zebra cobra belongs to a resident of the neighborhood.

Police said Tuesday morning that the cobra remains on the loose and could spit and bite if cornered.

Officials did not say if owning the venomous snake is legal or not.

North Carolina state law G.S. 14-417 states that:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to own, possess, use, transport, or traffic in any venomous reptile that is not housed in a sturdy and secure enclosure. Enclosures shall be designed to be escape-proof, bite-proof, and have an operable lock.”

Police did not say if the owner of the snake would face any charges related to the snake’s ownership or its escape.

If anyone spots the zebra cobra, they are asked to stay away from it and call 911 immediately.