OAK HILL, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A woman called 911 after she said two boys, both 12, were firing a gun, and pointed it at her vehicle with her three children inside.

A female sergeant with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded, and found the boys at an abandoned house in Oak Hill, Florida. With her gun drawn, she told the boys she saw them with the gun and wanted to know where it was. “Don’t lie to me!” she said.

One of the boys said he didn’t know where he put it. After placing them in handcuffs, the deputy searched the dilapidated house, which was surrounded by rusty metal. “Well, at least I got a tetanus shot recently,” she said.

As she bent over to pick up several bullet casings on the ground, she said, “Maybe I should start yoga.”

The sergeant also recovered the loaded gun.

The boys were charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the car was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Investigators will determine who owns the gun. Both boys were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice “and taken in for secure detention,” the department posted on Facebook.