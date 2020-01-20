Veterans organization speaks out against bill to create 'Make America Great Again' license plates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –An Oklahoma veterans organization is speaking out against a bill that would bring ‘Make America Great Again’ to certain license plates around the state.

Oklahoma Sen. Nathan Dahm has proposed Senate Bill 1384, which would create a new license plate featuring President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again.’

“This is a great way that people can support America and support those ideas of keeping America great,” Dahm said.

The license plate would be a specialty plate, so it would be added as an option at tag agencies across the state. It would also mean a yearly fee of $35 for people who choose the plate.

Dahm told News 4 that $20 from each plate would be donated to two local veteran groups.

However, another organization is speaking out against the plan.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oklahoma was recently made aware of the bill and that proceeds would be divided between Folds of Honor and the Warriors for Freedom Foundation.

“We strongly oppose any such use of veterans to promote a political cause or agenda. Given that only two of the many VSOs in our state are represented, it is obvious the senators did not consult with the others in the creation of these plates. We believe any time veterans are to be used to promote something in the state, all VSOs should be consulted prior to taking any such action,” the organization said in a statement.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oklahoma says that Folds of Honor and the Warriors for Freedom Foundation are both great organizations, but says that they feel other organizations should have been included in the process as well.

“We strongly encourage all the VSOs in this state to take the same position on this bill as we have. Veterans, and their families, should not be utilized as leverage to promote a political ideal or agenda no matter what party it represents. Such use shows not only a blatant disrespect for those who have and who continue to serve our great state and our great nation, but also complete disrespect for the established veterans service organizations in our state who do a majority of the representative work of veterans. This cannot and must not be tolerated.”

