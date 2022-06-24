LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Storyful/KFOR) – Residents in Las Vegas were treated to a beautiful display by Mother Nature, as an incredibly bright double rainbow stretched across the sky.

The double rainbow appears to glow and is sending off golden hues, like a flashlight lighting up the sky.

The July 22nd double rainbow came after some light rain in the area. The National Weather Service tweeted earlier in the day, “Heads up, Vegas! Have a new car wash? Not anymore! May get some light sprinkles.”

But no one could predict the beautiful double-feature show after the rain ended.