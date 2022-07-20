Bethany, OK (KFOR)– Warr Acres and Bethany Police are searching for a suspect that fled the scene of a shooting on the 7400 block of Northwest 22nd Street. He is described as a black man wearing a blue hoodie.

There were multiple shots fired at the Western Oaks Apartment Complex near NW 23rd and Rockwell around 10:15 Wednesday evening. So far, at least one victim has been found. There’s no word on their condition at this time.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.