OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, an Oklahoma City police officer was flagged down in the 500 block of Couch Dr. by a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim collapsed and lost consciousness.

The victim, who was identified as 41-year-old Anthony Eteeyan, was rushed to OU Medical Center where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 300 block of N. Walker.

So far, no arrests have bee made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (4050 297-1200.