Victim of deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on April 18, officers were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 29th and Independence.

When police arrived, they learned that a shooting had occurred in the 3600 block of S.W. 22nd following a verbal altercation between 18-year-old Victor Reyes and a 15-year-old.

Investigators say Reyes was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested the 15-year-old juvenile on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on the case, you should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.