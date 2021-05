OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called near SE 23rd Street and S Central Avenue around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one person shot twice.

Investigators say two people got in an argument, when one of them suddenly opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect.