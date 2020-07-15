Victim’s family’s attorney releases body cam after Wilson Police charged with 2nd degree murder in taser-related death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Graphic bodyworn camera footage shows the incident that left a 28-year-old dead and two Wilson police officers charged with second degree murder.

The video shows the period of nine minutes during which both officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman tased Jared Lakey accumulated 53 times for a total of almost 4 minutes.

The arrest affidavit states that “During this critical 9 minute time frame, Lakey never strikes, grabs, or makes any aggressive moves towards either officer.”

It also states that neither officer attempted to restrain Lakey, “although each had multiple opportunities to use physical force to attempt to handcuff him as he lay motionless on the ground, at times seeming less than fully conscious.”

The family of Jared Lakey hired attorney Spence Bryan to investigate what happened to Lakey.

Bryan filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Lakey family in May against the two officers, the City of Wilson, Wilson Mayor Frank Schaaf, the Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant, and a Carter County sheriff’s deputy who Bryan said allegedly put an unnecessary choke hold on Lakey during the incident.

“I don’t think anyone watching this video can understand why these officers would behave the way that they would,” Bryan said Wednesday, “and yet the city of Wilson and its elected officials have given these officers their blessing in continuing to engage in this type of behavior.”

Bryan said the city’s taser policy needs to be investigated by the Department of Justice.

Mayor Schaaf said the policy was copied from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, a company that provides insurance and risk management for Oklahoma cities.

The mayor declined to go on camera but said in a statement, “I hope and pray that we as a City can come together and make any needed changes across the board for the betterment of our city. It is our desire that other municipalities throughout Oklahoma use this incident for the betterment of their community.”

Lakey’s mother saying she wants change and justice for her son, a man she said would never hurt anyone.

