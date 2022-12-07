CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The victims of the deadly plane crash that went down near the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport in Yukon on Monday night have been identified.

Officials say pilot, 53-year-old Christopher Lamb of Perry, along with passengers 78-year-old David Lamb of Yukon and 28-year-old Gage Prough of Stillwater were pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

Preliminary information from the NTSB indicated that a Beech F33A aircraft crashed on approach about 9:16 PM CST Monday night under unknown circumstances after takeoff.

Investigators said the crash resulted in a “post-impact” fire.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency told KFOR they are currently in a “fact-gathering” phase, looking at radar data, numerous reports, and trying to gather data.

A typical National Transportation Safety Board investigation can take 12-24 months to complete and determine a cause.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the victims.