Former Oklahoma Sooner Victor Iwuakor will continue his college career at UNLV.

Iwuakor announced a little over a week ago that he would enter the transfer portal.

Iwuakor initially committed to play for Lon Kruger at OU. His son, Kevin, was recently named head coach of the Rebels.

The sophomore averaged just three points and two boards this season in just 11 minutes a game this season. Iwuakor is a former four star recruit out of Texas.