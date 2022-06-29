SILVER LAKE FLAT RESERVOIR, Utah (Storyful/KFOR) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources can drop more than 10,000 fingerlings of varying species of trout in a single trip to restock remote Utah lakes not accessible by vehicles.

The single-engine Cessna 185 Skywagon is a relatively light plane. It carries the pilot and co-pilot, and contains seven water compartments, which can hold 84 pounds of fish, along with hundreds of pounds of water. Seven lakes are restocked in one trip, while 300 lakes are restocked in all.

Wildlife officials say the fish survive the fall because they are each under three inches long and are so light that the air slows their fall. The plane travels at a ground speed of about 75 miles per hour during the drop, with a height of anywhere from 50 to 150 feet, based on surrounding terrain.

The annual restocking has been going on since 1956. The above video shows the aerial restocking of brook trout over Silver Lake Flat Reservoir.

The most common fish dropped include brook trout, cutthroat trout, tiger trout, splake, Arctic grayling, rainbow trout, and golden trout.