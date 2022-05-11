RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Two beach houses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina collapsed Tuesday, and one collapse was caught on video.

The National Park Service shared news of the first collapse in Rodanthe on Tuesday morning and said the beach was closed to protect the public from hazards.

Hours later, officials reported that a second home in Rodanthe collapsed. It was captured on video and shared by the park service. One final wave sent the home crashing into the ocean below.

Both houses were unoccupied at the time.

This is the same area where a home collapsed into the ocean back in February.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C. (National Park Service photo)

The Rodanthe home that collapsed on May 10, 2022 (National Park Service photo)

Several homes have collapsed over the years on the Outer Banks as erosion has left a number of structures built years ago now right at the edge of the ocean. Records show both homes that fell on Tuesday were built in the 1980s.

Officials have spent millions on beach nourishment, but that hasn’t stopped the ocean from pulling a few houses into its clutches.

This all comes as the Outer Banks deals with flooding and other issues associated with a coastal low that’s been off in the Atlantic for several days now. Overwash/tidal flooding has closed sections of North Carolina Highway 12 on Tuesday.

Outer Banks, May 10, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Steve Fundaro)

Outer Banks, May 10, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Steve Fundaro)

Outer Banks, May 10, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Steve Fundaro)

Outer Banks, May 10, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Steve Fundaro)

Outer Banks, May 10, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Steve Fundaro)

Outer Banks, May 10, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Steve Fundaro)

Ferry services have been suspended to Ocracoke and Knotts Island, and Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School are closed Tuesday due to flooding.