DETROIT, Michigan (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance video inside a gas station in Detroit, Michigan clearly shows a man open the door, throw some flammable liquid into the store, then light it ablaze before running away.

However, it didn’t take long for the Detroit Police Department to catch up to the suspect and arrest him.

“Great work by our arson investigators who tracked down the suspect, leading to an arrest in this case,” DPD wrote in a Facebook post.

One commenter wrote, “They caught him. It was easy. He was the one without the eyebrows.”