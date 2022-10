KISSIMMEE, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a motorcyclist’s life, after finding the man lying on the sidewalk near his bike. The trooper is seen on dash cam video giving the man CPR.

With the help of a defibrillator, FHP Trooper Joseph Santos resuscitated the man, who has since recovered and has been released from a Florida hospital.

FHP Orlando tweeted, “We appreciate Trooper Santos and his saving efforts!”