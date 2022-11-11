SHEFFIELD, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Video from a motorcyclist’s helmet shows the moment a driver in a gray Fiat 500 intentionally knocked him off his bike, then a passenger rushed in to rob him.

The November 10th robbery happened in Sheffield, England. South Yorkshire Police say officers are “keen on” finding out the identities of those in the car, all of whom were “reported to be wearing black balaclavas.”

Officers also believe the Fiat was stolen and was displaying a false license plate.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was uninjured, but was “understandably shaken,” police reported.