RIVERSIDE, California (KFOR/Storyful) – Staff at a middle school in Riverside, California noticed a male coyote hanging around the school grounds for the past few weeks, but they never expected him to get inside one of their bathrooms!

“That’s not a pup, that’s a full grown coyote. Oh, boy!” said Officer Will Luna, with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The coyote was discovered on Monday, October 3rd around 9:00 a.m. PST, and classes were not yet in full swing at Mission Middle School.

Officer Luna noticed the animal was scared and not at all vicious. According to the RCDAS, Luna was able to lasso the animal.

“I found a spot to let him go,” Officer Luna said on the video at the top of this story. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to relocate them with all the development and new homes.”

The nine-month-old coyote, that was nicknamed by school staff “Wile E.” after the Looney Toons character, then leaped from the back of the vehicle and sprinted off into the wild.

“See ya later, man. Bon Voyage. Run, run, run! Free as a bird – I feel better now,” Officer Luna said.