PARKVILLE, Missouri (Storyful/KFOR) – A dog who wanted some leftovers in a pan on top of the stove stood on its hind legs, and accidentally pushed the stovetop controls, turning on the burner. Soon after, the pan caught fire.

Video shows the home in Parkville, Missouri as it fills with smoke.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say this serves as a good reminder for families to set safety features on newer stovetops with touch-start buttons to keep both animals and kids safe.

“New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls,” said Div. Chief Chris Denney with the Southern Platte Fire Protection District.