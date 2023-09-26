GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance video shows the moment a van tore through a Lego store in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 23.

The owners of the Bricks and Minifigs store posted, “We do have a lot of work ahead of us, so we continue to ask for your patience and support as we get ready to come back even better and stronger.”

Police are still searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the crash.

The owners stated they are working to clean up and repair the “extensive damage.”