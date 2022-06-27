ATLANTIC OCEAN, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A lightning strike was caught on camera hitting a boat during a fishing competition off the coast of Florida.

The US Coast Guard received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) alert, allowing them to pinpoint the boat’s location, about 100 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay on June 25th.

A Coast Guard crew then rescued seven people onboard, pulling five women and two men to safety aboard their helicopter. All seven were participants in the fishing tournament.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Coast Guard pilot, Lt David McKinley. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”