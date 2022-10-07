SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Florida after repeatedly shining a laser at a law enforcement helicopter that was working on hurricane recovery.

Nick Davidson was arrested on a felony charge, according to a post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Nick Davidson, photo courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

“There is never an appropriate time to shine a laser at a helicopter but doing so when our community is under a declared state of emergency is just in bad taste,” the agency posted. “As many of you know, our helicopter pilots are currently assisting with damage assessments, guiding ground units in areas where street signs have been destroyed and providing aerial support to other law and fire agencies while we all navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Not only are Davidson’s actions dangerous, but they have the potential to flash blind and cause long-term damage to the visual capabilities of our pilots. Please, don’t do this.”

One woman commented, “Looks like Ian wiped out this man’s brain cells.” Another commenter wrote, “What a half wit. 44 years old and pulling middle school stunts?”

Video at the top of this story shows the green laser being pointed at the pilots multiple times, as well as the man hiding behind a tree before entering his house.