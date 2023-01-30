ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR/Storyful) – A police officer in Atlanta, Georgia was finishing up a traffic stop when a suspect jumped into his patrol car and took off. With lights still flashing, the suspect led police on a chase, before he crashed, overturning the police cruiser on train tracks – with an oncoming train approaching.

Video at the top of this story shows angles from both the police helicopter, as well as body camera, as officers rescued the suspect, Mickal Parker, just seconds before the train plowed into the stolen vehicle on January 28th.

Parker was jailed and charged with theft, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, obstruction, and damage to city property.

“This incident is one that truly shows no traffic stop is routine. The officers involved were quickly able to transition from traffic enforcement, to stolen vehicle recovery, and then transition again to preservation of life,” the City of Atlanta Police Department posted on Facebook.