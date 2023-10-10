SANTA MONICA, California (KFOR/Storyful) – The Santa Monica Pier was evacuated after witnesses told police a man scaled the Ferris wheel, claiming to have a bomb.

Video at the top of this story shows the man clinging to a support beam while carrying a dark-colored bag on Monday, October 9th.

“Our officers are currently evacuating Pacific Park and the Pier and our Crisis Negotiation Team is contacting the subject who appears to be in crisis,” Santa Monica Police stated.

A few hours later, police say the man climbed down, where officers were waiting for him.

“The subject is in custody and no bomb or incendiary device was located.”

The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The Pier reopened a few hours later.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a mental health emergency, please call 988 for immediate help.