MANHATTAN, New York (Storyful/KFOR) – Surveillance video shows four men storming a Chanel store in Manhattan in February of 2021, stealing more than $200,000 in handbags. Now, a Brooklyn man has been convicted and faces up to 40 years in prison.

The video above shows convicted robber Eric Spencer, 30, who was arrested in Florida less than three weeks after the crime.

Attorneys said Spencer flashed a gun in his waistband at the security guard, as he and three others made off with all they could hold.

Authorities say just one day after the robbery, Spencer “bragged on social media about having so many items from the store that he ‘COULD OPEN A SMALL BOUTIQUE’.”

Spencer now faces up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 30th.