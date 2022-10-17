CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (Storyful/KFOR) – Surveillance video shows the moment a male driver at a fast food restaurant took a gun from his waistband, pressed it against the inside door of his vehicle, then shot into the store, wounding the female worker inside.

Police in Chesterfield County, Virginia have just released the video from the July 31st shooting at at The Cook Out, along a Virginia turnpike.

Police say two little girls were in the back of the suspect’s car, while a woman sat in the passenger seat.

Video at the top of this story shows the female drive-thru employee handing the man a couple of drinks, along with his change. Shortly thereafter, the suspect pressed the handgun against the inside of his door, then fired one round through the door and into the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

The woman in the passenger seat jumped when the shot rang out.

Police say the worker inside was injured, but officers did not release a motive.

Officers are searching for both the driver and his passenger. The man is described as a “mid to late 20s Hispanic male, [with] long black curly hair in ponytail with a fade underneath and a dark beard,” according to a post from the Chesterfield County Police.

The female passenger is described as a “Hispanic female with orange-blonde hair with black roots.”

The employee was hospitalized and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking that any leads to the identities of the suspect and passenger be called in to its crime solvers department, at (804)748-0660.