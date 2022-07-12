HARRISONBURG, Virginia (KFOR-Storyful) – A kitten in Harrisonburg, Virginia decided to scale to the second story of the town’s city hall building, but didn’t know what to do once it reached the top. Fortunately, rescuers were waiting at the bottom with an outstretched sheet to break the kitten’s fall.

Firefighters and animal control officers worked together to save the scared kitten, as it clung to the building and eventually fell into the sheet.

Kitten after the rescue. Photo: Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control

“Today was another great team work day,” Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook. “Although the video is shocking. The cat was safely contained and will be relaxing at the SPCA.”

Kitten after the rescue. Photo: Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control