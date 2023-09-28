CAMBRIDGESHIRE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – A motorcyclist is seen on video flying through the air after crashing into a vehicle. The crash caused his motorcycle to explode on impact.

Stavius Gordon, 31, was lucky enough to only lose a toe.

“Gordon lost a toe as a result of the collision but it was thanks to his helmet that it wasn’t anything more serious,” investigating officer Sarah Pride said.

Gordon has just been sentenced for the crash that happened one year earlier in Cambridgeshire, England, after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, and without insurance.

His fine totaled £120, the equivalent to nearly $150 US dollars. Gordon also received nine points on his license.

Police say Gordon initially denied riding the motorcycle, but dashcam video and eyewitnesses to the crash proved otherwise.