OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/Storyful) – A mouse that was found in the office vents at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office was treated like royalty before it was released.

Employees named the mouse “Mr. Jingles” after the mouse in the movie The Green Mile.

“After a meal of cheese and crackers, some water and a nap, Mr. Jingles was released into a field next to our building,” the agency posted on Facebook.