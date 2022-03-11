ORMOND BEACH, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – Here’s another case of ‘What in the world were they thinking?!” A naked man is caught on surveillance camera allegedly stealing a US flag from a porch in Florida last week.

“Don’t know the back story here but we’re looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted to social media.

While authorities search for the suspect, others search for the reason. The naked man most likely saw the flag as something to cover his body.