LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KFOR/Storyful) – An escaped potbelly pig led police and neighbors on a wild chase in Kentucky. “Just a couple pigs chasing a pig,” officers joked. “This is why I signed up,” said another.

The Louisville Metro Police Department posted the bodycam video, and it quickly went viral.

At first, both neighbors and officers could not seem to get a handle on the wayward pig, which managed to topple a few folks in its path.

“We tried using a hobble as a leash but our new friend wasn’t having it. Neighbors even pitched in to help us with the chase! Everyone fell down, everyone laughed… ahhh, good times,” the department posted.

Eventually, officers apprehended the big pet pig with the help of a dog pole, typically used by animal control officers.

“The owners brought a large dog crate and we loaded Mr. BaconBits up and sent him home,” the post continued.