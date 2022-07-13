OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters answered the call to rescue a trapped baby deer that had gotten its head stuck between the slats of a metal fence. Crews used an extrication tool to free the little guy, whose mother was waiting nearby.

Firefighters bent the bars, allowing the fawn to run free. Video shows the baby deer fall down, but he eventually made it safely to his mama.

“The fawn was weak and had some abrasions on its neck but mom was just inside the treeline waiting to reunite with her baby. Great job Fire Station 30/C!” the department tweeted.