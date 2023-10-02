INGLEWOOD, California (KFOR/Storyful) – An NFL football game looked more like a WWE SmackDown! match on Sunday. Two men rooting for opposing teams had it out in the stands, and the wild fight was caught on video.

The fight happened during the Los Angeles Charges v. Las Vegas Raiders game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the video at the top of this story, posted to X by Ricardo Vargas, a Chargers fan wearing a Justin Herbert jersey is exchanging words with a Raiders fan wearing a Howie Long jersey.

The Chargers fan appears to headbutt the Raiders fan before walloping him a few more times, landing the Raiders fan on his back.

The man got up, appearing unsteady on his feet, when the Chargers fan threw him backwards down the stairs.

Another Raiders fan stepped in to deescalate the situation, and it seemed to work, as the Chargers fan is seen patting him on the back.

There is no mention as to whether police or security were called, as well as how seriously the Raiders fan was injured.

In another “blow” to the Raiders fan, the Chargers defeated the Raiders 24 to 17.