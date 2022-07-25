HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (Storyful/KFOR) – If there is a perfect place to crash land a small plane, it’s directly in front of 600 junior lifeguards during training, who rushed into the ocean to save the pilot. The plane was towing a banner advertising a Tequila brand over Huntington Beach, California when the crash happened.

The video above shows the July 22nd crash and subsequent removal of the wreckage with heavy machinery.

Fortunately, the young pilot only suffered minor injuries, with a cut to his face. However, local reports state he was not responding to a junior life guard’s questions, seemingly frozen in a state of shock. He was transported to a hospital for observation.