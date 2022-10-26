KEENE, New Hampshire (KFOR/Storyful) – A small private plane crashed into a residential building, just 20 feet from a church full of children. Tragically, the fiery crash killed everyone onboard the plane.

It happened October 21st in Keene, New Hampshire, directly next to Hope Chapel, and less than one mile from Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, where the pilot may have been trying to make an emergency landing.

Surveillance video at the top of this story captured the crash on camera. No one inside the apartment building was injured, nor were the children inside the church.

“God truly had his hands on the church that was full of children, not more than 20 feet from the plane crash,” said Hope Chapel Associate Pastor Travis Phipps.

The number of victims inside the plane has not yet been released, nor have their identities. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.