INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Indiana proceeded with caution while responding to a call of a home intruder, and soon found the culprit hiding in the basement. “But hold onto your antlers, because this story takes an adorable turn!” the Indianapolis Metro Police Department posted.

Bodycam video shows the officers gently approaching a frightened fawn, which was trapped after entering the basement through a small, above-ground window.

“Witness the cuteness overload as IMPD officers give Bambi a helping hand (or hoof)!” the department’s post continued. “Armed with a gentle touch and a soft blanket, IMPD officers carefully handled the situation and let the little one free outside in the backyard.”

As one officer carried the baby deer to freedom, he said, “Hopefully, she can find mama,” noting there were several deer living in the area.

The deer quickly ran off into a wooded area, as if it knew where to find its family.