AURORA, Ill. (KFOR/Storyful) – Dramatic vest cam video shows officers racing to save a 9-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice on a pond, while walking after his football. His mom ran in after him and nearly drowned – as police officers rushed to save them both.

Along with the boy and his mother, two officers from the Aurora Illinois Police Department suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital after their heroic efforts on November 23rd.

The rescue shows two officers entering the frigid water, pulling the two to the bank, then telling the boy to get out of the water – but he was too cold to move his legs, saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Video at the top of this story shows his mother thanking everyone involved with saving her son.

Police say the boy never did retrieve his football, so officers gladly bought him a new one.