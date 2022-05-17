LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana (Storyful/KFOR) – Surveillance video captured a motorcyclist in Indiana violently attacking the driver of a BMW while at a stoplight. The BMW driver then went on to crash their vehicle.

The Greendale Police Department is releasing surveillance video and asking for the public’s help in identifying the motorcyclist. Officers say the assault happened in Lawrenceburg at US 50 and Hollywood Boulevard just before 6:00 pm on May 15th.

The driver of the BMW was involved in a crash a few minutes later. Police have not released the condition of the driver.