ATLANTA, Georgia (KFOR/Storyful) – Video from the Atlanta Police Department’s helicopter shows a fleeing suspect in a stolen Dodge Charger. The man driving was also wanted on previous murder and cruelty to children warrants. The suspect then stops the car and jumps into a lake – and officers jump right in after him.

The officers first removed their duty belts and then caught up to the suspect, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 20, and arrested him in the water before he even reached the other side of Tatum Lake in Atlanta, Georgia.

APD posted the August 25th video on Facebook, writing, “It is not often that we see police officers swim after a fleeing suspect, but when it comes to APD officers, bad guys are on notice that the water escape won’t save them.”

Thompson was charged with Reckless Driving, Fleeing and Eluding, Obstruction, Theft by Receiving Stolen Vehicle, Driving While Unlicensed, and Possession of Tools for the commission of a crime.

Police say Thompson also has warrants for a 2017 murder charge and another warrant for cruelty to children.

APD also stated, “Notice to criminals: If you come to this city to commit a crime, understand that by air, land, and water, APD officers will use every resource to track you down and arrest you.”