NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A mother and her three young children are seen on video walking into a grocery store when a thief came up behind her, knocked her to the ground, punched her, then fled with her necklace, all while her kids watched in horror.

The video at the top of this story shows the August 23rd attack in North Lauderdale, Florida, where authorities are asking for any tips on the man’s identity.

One of her children is seen running away from the suspect as he ran away into the parking lot.

The man was driving a light colored Nissan.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).