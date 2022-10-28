OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – A quick-thinking assistant school bus driver thwarted a would-be robber’s attempt to drive off with the school bus – and it was all caught on camera.

Video at the top of this story shows the woman sweeping the empty bus, which was parked at an Osceola County, Florida gas station after dropping off all the students.

Suddenly, a man hopped up to the driver’s seat and attempted to start the bus.

But the attendant pushed the parking brake button before she raced off the bus, which prevented it from starting.

Right then, armed deputies arrived and the suspect, Kenal Bryan, 22, threw his hands up in the air and surrendered.

Local media reported that deputies had originally received a complaint about a man touching people at a local business without their consent.

Deputies arrived and spotted Bryan, who later admitted to deputies that he was trying to get away by hopping on board the bus.

Bryan was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and burglary while armed.