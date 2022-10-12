KENTWOOD, Mich. (KFOR/Storyful) – A frantic couple waved down a school bus driver in Kentwood, Michigan after a thief stole their car with their 2-year-old son in the back seat.

The driver, Dave Skinner, then called 911 and put out an alert for fellow bus drivers to be on the lookout for the toddler.

Video at the top of this story shows bus driver Sue Figueroa finding the boy alone on a nearby driveway, holding a blanket.

She then scooped him up, and sat him in the front seat as she drove to Skinner’s location, where his overjoyed parents were waiting with police.

Only ten minutes after waving down the first bus, their son was returned to their arms unharmed, thanks to the teamwork of diligent drivers and their supervisor, Kristin Nickelson, who told Figueroa to pick up the toddler.

The Kelloggsville Public Schools administration recognized Skinner, Figueroa, and Nickelson for their excellent teamwork. “All three were honored with certificates of recognition by Governor Whitmer for their heroic acts last week!” the district posted.

The stolen vehicle was recovered shortly after the October 4th incident in Grand Rapids. However, the thief has yet to be found.