VIRGINIA (Storyful/KFOR) – About 150 ponies are seen on the video above, swimming from one island to another off the coast of Virginia. “Oh, that is so cool!” one spectator is heard saying.

The annual Pony Swim has returned after a two-year break due to COVID-19 precautions. Each year, wild ponies are herded into the Assateague Channel while waters are calm. They swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

According to Chincoteague Island’s website, the first pony to reach the island’s shores is crowned King or Queen Neptune. That pony is then given away in a raffle, while the remaining ponies are auctioned off the next day.

According to the website, the auctioning of wild ponies helps fund the island’s volunteer fire department, while controlling the wild pony herd population in that area.