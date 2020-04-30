Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Video shows 8-year-old boy take first steps after recovering from brain surgery

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just 12 days after undergoing brain surgery, an 8-year-old boy at Boston Children’s Hospital walked again, and the joyful moment was captured on video.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 8-year-old Justin went to the ER after suffering from back pain about two weeks ago. Justin and his family found out the back pain was caused by a large tumor covering his cerebellum.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was scheduled to receive surgery.

After a couple of days recovering from a successful surgery, Justin’s mom captured a video of him walking for the first time up and down the hospital’s hallway.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter